First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

After a nice Sunday, our weather will be slowly heading downhill again over the next couple days. This evening will start out quietly but overnight a surge of moisture will begin to push in from the southwest…with increasing clouds and some patchy light rain or sprinkles likely over much of the area before daybeak. And then Monday and Tuesday look to be mostly cloudy with on and off mostly light rain. However, this upcoming system continues to look pretty wimpy, which means total rainfall amounts should (thankfully) be pretty light. In fact newer QPF forecasts are showing less than a quarter inch of precip for the entire event! The trickier matter may be just trying to figure out when the rain will actually end…as at least a small chance of rain may linger even into Tuesday night….before we finally dry out on Wednesday.