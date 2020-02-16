CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - First Alert more rain on the horizon?
Meteorologist Brian Alworth says, that today will be dry, but then rain will move into the Heartland late tonight into Monday.
Brain says today will be nicer than yesterday, skies will be partly cloudy today and temperatures will range from the mid to upper 50s.
For tonight, winds and wet weather return. With rain likely to begin to develop after midnight. Southern counties in the Heartland will be the first to see the rain.
Brain says the next few days will be mostly cloudy with a good chance of rain at times.
For Monday rain will gradually push from north to east. Brian says, the rain looks light and scattered and increase by Monday evening.
The chance of rain will continue into Tuesday and will gradually end as cooler and drier air moves in.
Brain says, rainfall amount for Monday and Tuesday looks to be less than an inch overall.
The rest of the week ahead looks dry, cold but quiet overall.
