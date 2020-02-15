Traffic Alert: Cave-in-Rock Ferry to close at 6 p.m. due to floodwaters

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - Traffic Alert: The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is set to close at 6 p.m. due to floodwaters.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet the Cave-in-Rock Ferry will close at 6 p.m. on Feb. 15.
KYTC said, the closure happens a day earlier than expected.
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry normally has to close when Ohio River floodwaters go above 42 ft. on the Shawneetown gauge.
KYTC said, Ferry Operator Lonnie Lewis said water is backing up from below forcing the ferry to close earlier than what the normal river forecast would indicate.
With water backing up, it also makes it difficult to predict when the ferry might be able to reopen.
The Cave-In-Rock Ferry will attempt to provide timely notice when floodwaters drop enough to allow service to resume
.The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with ILLINOIS Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, KY, and Hardin County, IL.
The ferry normally operates from 6:00 a.m. to 9:50 p.m. central time, 7 days a week.
The ferry carries about 500 vehicles across the Ohio River in an average day.
