Temperatures will warm over the weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Night Heartland. I hope everyone was able to stay warm this Valentine’s Day Evening. Temperatures are continuing to drop with clear skies and light winds. Most areas will bottom out in the teens once again by the time we wake up Saturday morning.
Saturday Will be partly sunny and warmer. Southwesterly winds will increase with gusts at times over 20MPH. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 40s with a few of our far southern and western counties hitting 50 degrees.
We look to remain dry through the weekend. We will see a few clouds from time to time on Sunday but temperatures will be warmer. Highs will reach the middle 50s across most of the Heartland.
