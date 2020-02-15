Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Reports show an altercation at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility lasted two minutes from the time the first punch was thrown to when inmates began following orders and the situation was deemed “controlled.” Twenty inmates were involved and five officers were injured. Documents obtained by The Associated Press obtained through an open records request portray a large disturbance on Feb. 4 which unexpectedly erupted, but which was quickly contained without any inmates injured and without damage to the facility. It was sparked by when guards tried to cuff inmates who refused to leave the chow hall until they had finished eating.