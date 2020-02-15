Jury awards Missouri farmer $15 million for dicamba damage

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri peach grower who sued Bayer and BASF over damage to his orchards that he said was caused by the weedkiller dicamba has been awarded $15 million in actual damages.
The jury that heard the lawsuit in Cape Girardeau is scheduled to return Saturday to assess punitive damages.
Bill Bader, of Campbell, alleged the dicamba drifted onto his peach trees from other farms. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the jury agreed Bayer and BASF committed negligence and conspired together.
Defense attorneys argued that trees on Bader’s southeast Missouri farm were damaged by root fungus and adverse weather, not dicamba drift.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.