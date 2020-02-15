Home considered ‘total loss’ after fire in St. Mary, Mo.

ST. MARY, Mo. (KFVS) - A home is being considered a “total loss” after a fire in St. Mary, Mo.
According to St. Mary Fire Department’s Fire Chief Frank Ullman, firefighters were called to a house fire on Walnut Street around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 14.
Chief Ullman said, multiple agencies from multiple counties responded to the fire.
Fire crews remained on scene until about 10 p.m.
No injuries were reported during the fire, and the cause of the fire is believed to be electrical.
