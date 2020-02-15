Home considered ‘total loss’ after fire in St. Mary, Mo.

Home considered ‘total loss’ after fire in St. Mary, Mo.
Fire crews battled the blaze for over 5 hours. (Source: Frank Ullman)
By Olivia Grelle | February 15, 2020 at 12:39 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 12:39 PM

ST. MARY, Mo. (KFVS) - A home is being considered a “total loss” after a fire in St. Mary, Mo.

According to St. Mary Fire Department’s Fire Chief Frank Ullman, firefighters were called to a house fire on Walnut Street around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Fire crews battled the blaze for over 5 hours. (Source: Frank Ullman)
Fire crews battled the blaze for over 5 hours. (Source: Frank Ullman) (Source: Frank Ullman)

Chief Ullman said, multiple agencies from multiple counties responded to the fire.

Fire crews remained on scene until about 10 p.m.

Fire crews battled the blaze for over 5 hours. (Source: Frank Ullman)
Fire crews battled the blaze for over 5 hours. (Source: Frank Ullman) (Source: Frank Ullman)

No injuries were reported during the fire, and the cause of the fire is believed to be electrical.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.