Heartland artist carries on father’s memory through art

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) -A Sikeston woman is keeping her dad’s memory alive through her artwork.
Kayla Heath, 28, is an artist that has been drawing for most of her life.
She draws mainly as a hobby, something she picked up from her father before he passed away decades ago.
"I want to keep him alive by doing my artwork," Heath said. "I think he would be really proud. I think he's kind of like me in a way. He is a quiet, sit in a corner type and stick to his own drawings."
Her father had a long-term autoimmune disease called Lupus.
Heath looks back and said she is glad her and her father bonded over their love of art.
"That was when my dad passed, when I was 8," Heath said. "My grandmas house is filled with stuff from my childhood when I would paint or build stuff. Just all kinds of crafts. I was always a drawing artist though."
She keeps her dad's artwork in a protected album and hold it dear to her heart.
Her dad painted a variety of sketches and murals. He would use colored pencils and other utensils to draw with.
For Heath, she mainly uses charcoal.
"I like charcoal because it's bold and easy to smudge around and get finer details in with the shading," Heath said.
She started her own businesses on Facebook called Charcoal Fandoms. She sells a piece of art every once in a while.
She treats her artwork like a movie, unfolding with a new plot with every stroke of the pencil.
After she finishes her work, she said she thinks of her dad and smiles.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.