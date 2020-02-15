First Alert: Warmer weather ahead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - First Alert: After a cold couple of days, warmer weather is ahead.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth says, that highs for today will make it into the 45 to 50 range. But Brian says a strong breeze will still keep temperatures pretty chilly.
For tonight, a weak front will move in making the winds lighter.
For Sunday, the light winds will make temperatures less chilly. Highs are expected to be once again around the 50 range.
Brian says looking towards the week ahead, our next active period will be Monday into Tuesday as a system moves through the area.
Monday will be mainly cloudy with an increasing chance of rain showers…although the best chance of rain looks to be Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Brian says that at this point rainfall looks relatively light, with an inch or less expected.
For temperatures Monday afternoon temperatures look to be around 60.
A weak cold front will move in once again and highs will be cooler again beginning Tuesday and through out the rest of the week.
Wednesday through Friday looks dry but chilly again…with highs in the 30s and 40s and lows mainly in the 20s.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.