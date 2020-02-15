First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Monday will be mainly cloudy with an increasing chance of rain showers…although the best chance of rain looks to be Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Thankfully, at this point rainfall amounts look to be relatively modest…probably an inch or less. Temperature-wise, It will be a bit milder on Monday with afternoon temps approaching 60, but behind a weak cold front it will begin to cool down again on Tuesday and beyond. The period from about Wednesday thru Friday looks dry but chilly again…with highs in the 30s and 40s and lows mainly in the 20s.