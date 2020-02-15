First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

After a couple of very cold days, a warming trend is on the way for the next few days. Highs this afternoon should make it into the 45 to 50 range….although there will be a strong southerly breeze blowing so it will still be pretty chilly. A weak frontal boundary will move in overnight…which should make for lighter winds on Sunday, so Sunday will likely be a bit less chilly. Our next active period will be Monday into Tuesday as a weather system moves through the area.
Monday will be mainly cloudy with an increasing chance of rain showers…although the best chance of rain looks to be Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Thankfully, at this point rainfall amounts look to be relatively modest…probably an inch or less. Temperature-wise, It will be a bit milder on Monday with afternoon temps approaching 60, but behind a weak cold front it will begin to cool down again on Tuesday and beyond. The period from about Wednesday thru Friday looks dry but chilly again…with highs in the 30s and 40s and lows mainly in the 20s.
