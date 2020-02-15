First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Our next chance of rain will be from Monday into early Tuesday as a stronger weather system moves through. Monday will bring an increasing chance of showers….especially in the afternoon and evening hours. A thundershower is not impossible but currently the severe weather threat looks very low. A cold front will push through early Tuesday…and north winds will begin to blow in colder and drier weather again. The second half of next week looks to be dry but rather cold again…despite increasing sunshine. Thursday looks to be the coldest day, with lows in the 20s and highs only in the 30s and 40s…despite mainly sunny skies.