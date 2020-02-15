First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

The warming trend that started slowly today will continue for a couple more days. A weak front will drift in from the northwest tonight and tomorrow, but other than more clouds it won’t really affect our weather much. In fact, with lighter winds and slightly warmer temps, Sunday should be a bit nicer than today…at least with less of a chilly breeze. Highs on Sunday should make it back above 50…and could hit 60 in some areas on Monday.
Our next chance of rain will be from Monday into early Tuesday as a stronger weather system moves through. Monday will bring an increasing chance of showers….especially in the afternoon and evening hours. A thundershower is not impossible but currently the severe weather threat looks very low. A cold front will push through early Tuesday…and north winds will begin to blow in colder and drier weather again. The second half of next week looks to be dry but rather cold again…despite increasing sunshine. Thursday looks to be the coldest day, with lows in the 20s and highs only in the 30s and 40s…despite mainly sunny skies.
