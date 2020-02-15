Carbondale Police searching for suspect an overnight shooting

CARBONDALE, ILL. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department is investgating a shooting that happened on the 1000 block of East Park Street.
Officers were called to scene on Feb. 15 around 3:40 a.m. for the report of the gunshot victim.
During the investigation, officers learned that there was a argument among acquaintances outside of a party.
During the argument the victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital where they were treated and later released.
Police say they are looking for a suspect.
Police describe the suspect as a light completed black male in his early 20’s, who is 5’08” tall, weighing 150 pounds, with shoulder length, dreadlock hair. He has a tattoo of a cross below his right eye.
The suspect may be in a white sport utility vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Suburban.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.
