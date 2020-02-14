What you need to know Feb. 14

What you need to know Feb. 14
More flurries are expected later this afternoon. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Jasmine Adams | February 14, 2020 at 4:24 AM CST - Updated February 14 at 4:24 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Valentine’s Day.

First Alert Forecast

Valentine’s Day will be very sunny but bitterly cold!

Lisa Michaels says this morning clouds will slowly decrease across the Heartland, but you may see a few light snowflakes falling from them.

Temperatures will continue to drop into the single digits and teens. However, northerly winds can make it feel like the negative digits to low single digits outside.

It will be a necessity to bundle up in layers all day.

The cold doesn’t stay around for long; we will start to warm back up in the 40s and 50s by the weekend.

Winds will increase on Saturday, but we are looking to stay dry. Our next chance of rain will be early next week.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Scientists say they have found evidence of a new population of humans.

A shopper at a Georgia Walmart was able to use his shopping cart to stop a suspect running from police.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.