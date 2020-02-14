What you need to know Feb. 14

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Valentine’s Day.
Valentine’s Day will be very sunny but bitterly cold!
Lisa Michaels says this morning clouds will slowly decrease across the Heartland, but you may see a few light snowflakes falling from them.
Temperatures will continue to drop into the single digits and teens. However, northerly winds can make it feel like the negative digits to low single digits outside.
It will be a necessity to bundle up in layers all day.
The cold doesn’t stay around for long; we will start to warm back up in the 40s and 50s by the weekend.
Winds will increase on Saturday, but we are looking to stay dry. Our next chance of rain will be early next week.
- A local farmer said the recent rain is an expensive reminder of what it takes to maintain the spillway.
- The person that allegedly broke into a restaurant and salon seemed more interested in mischief than a big score.
- One Heartland addiction treatment center uses a device that takes away opiate withdrawal symptoms.
- The 2020 Presidential Lecture at Murray State University will be on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Scientists say they have found evidence of a new population of humans.
A shopper at a Georgia Walmart was able to use his shopping cart to stop a suspect running from police.
