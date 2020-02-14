Watch out for slow-moving ‘superload’ on western Kentucky roads today

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A slow-moving superload parked along KY 120 in eastern Crittenden County since Wednesday is expected to be on the move again starting around 11 a.m. on Friday, February 14.
The 195-foot long truck with a 19-axle trailer is hauling an over-dimensional 17-feet, 6-inch tall, almost 400,000-pound load from near Cincinnati, Ohio, to Aberdeen, Mississippi. Due to the height of the load, the truck has to move along mostly rural routes to avoid highway overpasses, making it something akin to moving a house.
The hauler, Miller Transportation, has submitted a permit request and been approved to travel KY 120 eastward into Marion, then south along U.S. 641 through the Fredonia area of Caldwell County to Eddyville in Lyon County. From Eddyville, the load will move southward on KY 93 to KY 276 East to reach U.S. 68. From there, it will travel westward toward Cadiz to KY 139 to head south into Tennessee.
The multi-axle truck normally moves at about 5 miles per hour. Due to the 17-foot width and height of the load, the effort required by support crews to help the superload maneuver creates significant traffic delays, particularly going through cities where utility lines may have to be lifted to allow it to pass.
Miller Transportation spokesman Mike Mehalco has indicated the truck will start moving eastward along KY 120 in Crittenden County sometime after 11 a.m. on Friday, putting it traveling through Marion around 11:15 to 11:30.
Mehalco anticipates the truck will travel about 50 miles on Friday, then overnight at a location in Trigg County before continuing along the permitted route into Tennessee on Saturday.
