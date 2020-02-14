Watch out for slow-moving ‘superload’ on western Kentucky roads today

The hauler, Miller Transportation, has submitted a permit request and been approved to travel KY 120 eastward into Marion, then south along U.S. 641 through the Fredonia area of Caldwell County to Eddyville in Lyon County. From Eddyville, the load will move southward on KY 93 to KY 276 East to reach U.S. 68. From there, it will travel westward toward Cadiz to KY 139 to head south into Tennessee.