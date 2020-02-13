Very cold for your Friday but temperatures will moderate as we head towards the weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. Much colder air continues to move into the area on blustery northwesterly winds. We are still seeing a few flurries across our northeastern counties, but these should move out of the area by midnight. Temperatures will continue to fall with lows tomorrow morning in the single digits north to middle teens south.
Friday will start off very cold with wind chills close to zero in many areas. We will see sunny skies throughout the day, but temperatures will remain cold. Highs will range form the upper 20s north to the middle 30s far south.
Right now the weekend is look nice. It will be a little breezy and cool on Saturday with highs in the 40s. We will see partly cloudy skies on Sunday with highs reaching the 50s.
