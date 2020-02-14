The story behind Ja Morant’s “joggles”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Are we going to see a new fashion statement at FedExForum when the Memphis Grizzlies return home after the NBA All-Star break?
Get ready to see some new eyewear in the Grindhouse courtesy of Ja Morant.
The Grizzlies mercurial point guard has an uncanny knack for finding his teammates on the break, and at the rim. After each one of 9-dimes in Wednesday’s win over the Blazers, Ja throws up his now signature “Joggles” sign to celebrate. That’s where he puts his hands to his eyes like goggles.
His teammates are even catching on. Why does he do it? Ja says, "I look over in the stands, it was a fan.. 7 or 8 years old, He goes ‘Ja’ and looks at me with the (goggle sign) and I look back at him. And every time I make a pass I look over at him got to keep it going.”
It’s working for wins. The Grizzlies are 28-26 and solidly holding on to the 8th and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Morant, Jeran Jackson, Jr. and Brandon Clarke will all play in the NBA’s Rising Star Challenge during All-Star Weekend Friday night in Chicago.
