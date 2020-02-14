Reward offered for Carbondale homicide suspect

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale is offering a $2,500 reward for information which leads to the arrest of Olando Terrel Sheron.
Sheron, 24 of Sikeston, Missouri, is wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of Keon Lavonte Cooper on Nov. 3, 2019.
Cooper, 27, was found with a gunshot wound on the 500 block of S. Illinois Ave. in Carbondale, Ill.
He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, but later died from his injury.
Police later named Thomas Evans Jr., Tyren Johnson and Sheron as suspects in connection with the homicide.
Evans Jr., of Cape Girardeau, and Johnson, of Sikeston, were taken into custody, but Sheron has remained on the run.
A nationwide homicide warrant has been issued for Sheron.
Police consider Sheron armed and dangerous. The public is urged not to approach him, but to call police immediately.
Anyone with information about Sheron’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or local police department.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.