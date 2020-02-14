Pravin Varughese Scholarship awarded to Pinckneyville student

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - February commemorates five years since the death of SIU student Pravin Varughese.
His mother, Lovely Varughese, was in Carbondale on Friday, February 14 for a special walk and scholarship award in Pravin’s honor.
For the fourth year in a row, the Pravin Varughese Scholarship was awarded to a high school senior that will be attending Southern Illinois University.
The scholarship was awarded to Dalton Kitchen, from Pinckneyville. Former Illinois Lieutenant Governor Sheila Simon presented the award.
A memorial walk for Pravin was held earlier in the day in Carbondale.
Lovely Varughese and others walked a path into the woods where Pravin is said to have wandered into and died after getting out of another student’s car.
Pravin’s death is something his mother said she continues to struggle with each day.
