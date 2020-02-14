Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a large rock slide caused a fiery train derailment in eastern Kentucky that briefly trapped two crew members and caused a chemical leak into a river. Two crew members of the CSX train were initially trapped in a flaming locomotive along the river’s edge Thursday morning before climbing out and waiting for firefighters to rescue them by boat. Officials say they were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported. CSX said in a statement that the train derailed into the Big Sandy River in Pike County around 7 a.m. State officials said the Mountain Water District intake was closed until the water can be tested.