Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AROUSAL STUDY-LAWSUIT-KANSAS
Man sued over Iowa sexual arousal study ran Kansas facility
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A child psychologist who was formerly the top administrator at a state hospital in Kansas is facing a federal lawsuit in Iowa involving sexual arousal experiments on residents at a state care center for people with intellectual disabilities. Jerry Rea conducted similar research in Kansas while running the Parsons State Hospital and Training Center. The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services says its initial investigation of sexual arousal research in Kansas suggests ethics guidelines and proper protocols were followed. Six former employees filed the federal lawsuit Monday, alleging they were fired or forced to resign because they questioned Rea's activities.
AP-US-VOTING-LAW-DELAY-KANSAS
Kansas' new elections chief sparks own voting-rights dispute
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' top election official says the state needs another year of preparations before trying to give voters a choice of polling places on Election Day. Secretary of State Scott Schwab's position has sparked a new fight over voting rights because it's been nearly 10 months since the Legislature enacted a law aimed at making voting more convenient. Even some of Schwab's fellow Republicans believe that at least the state's largest city of Wichita is ready to allow voters to cast their ballots at any of its dozens of polling places. Schwab says he's moving carefully to prevent big Election Day problems.
MISSOURI RIVER FLOODING
Flooding seems certain for some along the Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The National Weather Service says there's an elevated flood risk along the eastern Missouri River basin this spring. That's because the soil remains wet and significant snow is on the ground in North Dakota and South Dakota. Communities along the lower Missouri River already were bracing for the prospect of more flooding this spring because many of their levees remain in poor shape after last year’s massive flooding. Nearly everywhere that flooded last year in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri is at some risk to flood again because of the extensive damage to levees.
AMBULANCE CRASH
Ambulance driver crashes on slushy Kansas highway
EL DORADO, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say an ambulance has crashed on a slushy stretch of Interstate 35 near El Dorado in central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the driver lost control around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday as the area was under a winter weather advisory. The crash report says the driver then overcorrected and struck the barrier wall and the guard rail. The ambulance driver went to a hospital with a suspected minor injury. No mention was made in the report of a patient in the ambulance. The patrol says a tractor-trailer also was involved in the wreck. That driver had no apparent injury.
SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT-KANSAS TURNPIKE
Patrol: Several injured in school bus accident near Emporia
EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says several children suffered minor injuries d when a school bus rolled onto its side near Emporia. Patrol Lt. Dave Hundley say36 studests, two teachers, a chaperone and the driver were on the bus when it went into a ditch off a slushy Kansas Turnpike Wednesday morning about 14 miles south of Emporia. Seventeen children were taken to a hospital in Newton for treatment. The bus was carrying students from Park Elementary School in Wichita. The Emporia Gazette reports the students were on their way to a Topeka for a field trip. .
MEDICAID JAIL FRAUD
Woman admits to getting paid to care for jailed man
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita woman has pleaded guilty to defrauding Medicaid by claiming she was caring for a man when he was in jail. The Kansas attorney general's office said in a news release that 52-year-old Gretta Elaine Smith entered the guilty plea Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court. The release said an investigation found that she fraudulently collected nearly $2,8000 by claimed to be providing in-home personal care to 65-year-old Joe Ross Mitchell last year when was incarcerated on unrelated charges. The release said Smith put at least some of the money and possibly all of it in Mitchell’s jail commissary account.
DEADLY SHOOTING-WICHITA
25-year-old man shot, killed in Wichita, police say
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Wichita. Police responded around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to the scene in the southeast part of the city and found a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police say that witnesses reported a suspect with a gun in the area. Police didn't immediately release the name of the victim or a motive.
FATAL PIZZA HUT SHOOTING
Man, woman charged in fatal Pizza Hut shooting in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man and woman have been charged in the fatal shooting of a Pizza Hut employee during a robbery attempt in which the victim's coworkers hid in the freezer of the Kansas City, Kansas, restaurant. Wyandotte County prosecutors announced Tuesday that 33-year-old Gary Winters and 30-year-old Lacricia Leak-Myers are charged with first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery in the Jan. 28 death of 25-year-old Laron Briggs. Charging documents say that Leak-Myers was the driver and that Winters went inside the restaurant to rob it. The robbery failed, although the documents provided no details about what scuttled it.