Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault's power-play goal in overtime lifted the Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis as the Blues played their first game since Jay Bouwmeester's medical scare earlier this week. The Blues' game Tuesday night against Anaheim was postponed after the 36-year-old Bouwmeester collapsed on the team's bench in the first period. He remains hospitalized to undergo tests. The Golden Knights tied a franchise record with four power-play goals. Zach Sanford scored four goals for the Blues and now has 13 points in his last nine games. Mackenzie Maceachern also scored for St. Louis.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana got 27 points from Devonte Green and 17 from Trayce Jackson-Davis to help the Hoosiers snap a four-game losing streak with an 89-77 victory over No. 21 Iowa. Indiana made a season-high 11 3-pointers, with Green accounting for seven. Iowa has lost three of five, despite getting 38 points from Luka Garza. But the Hawkeyes never recovered from a 12-0 first-half run by Indiana that left Iowa with a 31-16 deficit. Indiana extended its lead to as many as 20 points and didn't let Iowa get within single digits in the second half.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kaila Charles scored 21 points, and No. 10 Maryland turned a showdown for first place in the Big Ten into a full-fledged blowout by taking charge early against 17th-ranked Iowa and coasting to 93-59 victory Thursday night. Seeking revenge for a loss at Iowa last month, the Terrapins never trailed in extending their winning streak to 10 games. Maryland led by 11 after the first quarter, expanded the margin to 25 at halftime and took a staggering 74-38 lead into the fourth quarter. Iowa had won 11 of 12, including a 66-61 win over the Terps on Jan. 6.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Major League Baseball celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Negro National League by joining with the Major League Baseball Players Association to announce their second joint $1 million donation to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, The museum was founded in 1990 and moved into its current facility in 1994. The Negro National League, the first Negro major league, was founded by eight entrepreneurs at the Paseo YMCA in the eastern part of Kansas City. Part of the donation will be used to help renovate the YMCA building that will house the Buck O'Neil Education and Research Center.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues are on their annual father's trip, and the dads are providing some valuable counseling after Jay Bouwmeester collapsed in the first period of Tuesday's game at Anaheim. A defibrillator was used to revive the veteran defenseman before he was taken to a hospital. Ryan O'Reilly said it has been nice to have the dads around to “help cope with everything that's happening.”
UNDATED (AP) — Riding a seven-game winning streak and alone atop the Big Ten Conference standings, No. 9 Maryland seeks to keep the momentum going at Michigan State on Saturday night. The Terrapins were winless on the road and mired in a two-game skid before getting on their current roll behind sophomore forward Jalen Smith, who has had a double-double in seven straight outings. The Spartans stopped a three-game slide by beating Illinois on Tuesday. In another big game Saturday, Rutgers looks to stay unbeaten at home in a matchup with Illinois, which has lost three in a row. Also, surprising second-place Penn State hosts skidding Northwestern.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Fans are calling foul against Northern Iowa and its business sponsor after a student was denied a $10,000 prize in a halftime basketball shooting promotion. The flap began Wednesday night, when Northern Iowa student Dalton Hinsch got the chance at the prize if he made a layup, a free throw, a three-pointer and a half-court shot within what he and the crowd thought was a 30-second time frame. Hinsch made all four shots within 27 seconds, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Officials then declared Hinsch hadn't got the last shot off in time.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The real-life Jerry Maguire is riding a nice comeback wave. Agent Leigh Steinberg was battling alcoholism and bankruptcy a decade ago. Now he has another Super Bowl MVP client in Patrick Mahomes, saw former client Edgerrin James elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and likely will have two clients taken in the first round of this year’s NFL draft. Steinberg calls those the three highest points when representing athletes. Steinberg turns 71 next month and has no intention of slowing down. Next month also marks his 10th sober anniversary.