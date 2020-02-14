Gas-powered off-road vehicles recalled due to fire hazard

The E-Z-GO, Cushman and Tracker brand off-road vehicles are recalled due to a fire hazard. (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Amber Ruch | February 14, 2020 at 12:06 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 12:07 PM

(KFVS) - Some gas-powered E-Z-GO, Cushman and Tracker off-road vehicles are being recalled due to a fire hazard.

They’re manufactured by Textron Specialized Vehicles of Augusta, Georgia.

Consumers should stop using the off-road vehicles immediately and contact Textron Specialized Vehicles for a free repair. Textron Specialized Vehicles is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Recalled E-Z-GO: Express S4-Gas; Tracker Off Road: Tracker LX4-Gas (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)
You can call them toll-free at 888-525-6040 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or email jcook03@textron.com. You can also visit them online. Click here for E-Z-Go, click here for Cushman or click here for Tracker.

Recalled E-Z-GO: Express L6-Gas; Tracker Off Road: Tracker LX6-Gas. (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 20,573 units of the Cushman and Tracker brand off-road vehicles were recalled because the starter generator wire can be improperly secured, allowing it to come into contact with the vehicle’s exhaust. This can pose a fire hazard.

Recalled Cushman: Shuttle 2-Gas, Shuttle 4-Gas, Shuttle 6-Gas, Shuttle 8-Gas. (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)
The gas-powered E-Z-Go, Cushman and Tracker off-road vehicles were manufactured from November 2018 through June 2019 with certain non-sequential serial numbers ranging from 3377720 to 3440924. The serial number is located on the kick panel below the driver side seat.

Recalled specialised vehicles with red arrow marking the serial number's location. (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)
They were sold at E-Z-Go, Cushman and Tracker off-road dealerships nationwide from November 2018 through October 2019 for between $6,300 and $13,400.

According to CPSC, the manufacturer has received 13 reports of melted and/or burned wires and electrical components and loss of vehicle function in some cases, including one report of fire. No injuries have been reported.

