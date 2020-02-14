Gas-powered off-road vehicles recalled due to fire hazard

(KFVS) - Some gas-powered E-Z-GO, Cushman and Tracker off-road vehicles are being recalled due to a fire hazard.
They’re manufactured by Textron Specialized Vehicles of Augusta, Georgia.
Consumers should stop using the off-road vehicles immediately and contact Textron Specialized Vehicles for a free repair. Textron Specialized Vehicles is contacting all known purchasers directly.
You can call them toll-free at 888-525-6040 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or email jcook03@textron.com. You can also visit them online. Click here for E-Z-Go, click here for Cushman or click here for Tracker.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 20,573 units of the Cushman and Tracker brand off-road vehicles were recalled because the starter generator wire can be improperly secured, allowing it to come into contact with the vehicle’s exhaust. This can pose a fire hazard.
The gas-powered E-Z-Go, Cushman and Tracker off-road vehicles were manufactured from November 2018 through June 2019 with certain non-sequential serial numbers ranging from 3377720 to 3440924. The serial number is located on the kick panel below the driver side seat.
They were sold at E-Z-Go, Cushman and Tracker off-road dealerships nationwide from November 2018 through October 2019 for between $6,300 and $13,400.
According to CPSC, the manufacturer has received 13 reports of melted and/or burned wires and electrical components and loss of vehicle function in some cases, including one report of fire. No injuries have been reported.
