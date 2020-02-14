Frigid Air Takes Over Today

Valentine’s Day will be very sunny but bitterly cold!
This morning with clouds slowly decreasing across the Heartland, but you may see a few light snowflakes falling from them. Temperatures will continue to drop into the single digits and teens. However, northerly winds can make it feel like the negative digits to low single digits outside. It will be a necessity to bundle up in layers all day.
The cold doesn’t stay around for long; we will start to warm back up in the 40s and 50s by the weekend. Winds will increase on Saturday, but we are looking to stay dry. Our next chance of rain will be early next week.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.