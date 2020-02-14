First Alert Friday Forecast

As of Friday, next week is actually trending a bit drier….but it will be a close call. One cold front looks to move through about Tuesday morning…preceded by some light rainfall late Monday into Monday night……but then turning cooler and drier again Tuesday and Wednesday. Current precip forecasts are keeping our region below a half inch of rainfall with this…..altho with heavier amounts north and south. Beyond that….there may be some more precip by the following weekend, but at this point there is no indication of heavy precip or significant winter weather.