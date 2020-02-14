First Alert Friday Forecast

Arctic air made this one of the coldest mornings of the winter so far (the previous cold snap was way back in mid-November)…with official lows in the single digits north to teens south. As a cold surface high moves overhead this afternoon, winds should become much lighter…so although it will be cold there won’t be much of a wind chill factor this afternoon or evening. Over the weekend we’ll see a fairly rapid moderating trend, with highs in the 40s on Saturday and into the low 50s by Sunday.
As of Friday, next week is actually trending a bit drier….but it will be a close call. One cold front looks to move through about Tuesday morning…preceded by some light rainfall late Monday into Monday night……but then turning cooler and drier again Tuesday and Wednesday. Current precip forecasts are keeping our region below a half inch of rainfall with this…..altho with heavier amounts north and south. Beyond that….there may be some more precip by the following weekend, but at this point there is no indication of heavy precip or significant winter weather.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.