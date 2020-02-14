Death investigation underway in Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A death investigation is underway in Carbondale on Friday, February 14.
According to police, they responded to the 700 block of South Rawlings Street around 3:17 p.m.
They say a couple got into a domestic dispute. The man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say there were no other reported injuries.
The victim is not being identified at this time pending notification of next of kin.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Carbondale police at 618-457-3200. You can also call Carbondale/SIU CrimeStoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS.
