2 dead, several injured in crash on I-64 at Lake St. Louis

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) - Four people are dead after a pickup truck crossed a grassy median and drove into oncoming traffic on Interstate 64 near the town of Lake St. Louis, Missouri.
Cpl. Juston Wheetley of the Missouri Highway Patrol told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the accident happened about 11 a.m. Friday when an eastbound pickup crossed into the westbound lanes and struck two cars head-on.
Two people died at the scene and two others died at a hospital. One other person remains hospitalized. Names and ages of the victims have not been released. The survivor’s condition wasn’t immediately known.
