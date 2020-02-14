Corps of Engineers to begin Phase I floodfight in Cairo, Reelfoot-Obion, Missouri areas

(KFVS) - The Memphis District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers started Phase I floodfight activities in the Cairo, Reelfoot-Obion and Missouri areas due to high river stages.
According to the Corps of Engineers, this is in conjunction with the ongoing Phase I activities on the White River.
Current National Weather Service forecasts call for the Mississippi River to crest around 53 feet on the Cairo gage around Feb. 26.
During a floodfight, USACE personnel monitor all federal flood control works including levees, flood walls and pumping stations. Material assistance may be provided with close coordination with state and local authorities. Materials may include portable pumps to remove water from flooded areas, plastic sheeting to cover levees and help minimize levee slides and erosion and sandbags.
Residents are strongly encouraged to stay in touch with their local authorities and emergency management officials for updates on conditions in their areas.
