Ceiling fan recalled due to blades possibly breaking off

(KFVS) - Some ceiling fans are being recalled due to risk of injury from the blades breaking off.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 70,000 units of the Harbor Breeze Santa Ana ceiling fan are recalled.
They were manufactured by Fanim Industries of Zionsville, Ind. The fans have model number LP8294LBN, UPC code 840506599178. The model number can be found on the fan motor, as well as on the inside of the battery compartment of the included handheld remote control.
Consumers should immediately stop using the fan and contact the firm for a free set of replacement blade holders.
You can call Fanim Industries toll-free at 888-434-3797 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, email recall@fanimation.com or click here to visit them online.
According to the recall from CPSC, the fan’s blade holders can break, causing the blade to be ejected from the fan.
The recalled fan has two dark walnut fan blades, brushed nickel blade arm holders and a frosted white glass globe containing a light bulb.
They were sold exclusively at Lowe’s stores nationwide and online from May 2014 through January 2016 for about $150.
According to the CPSC, the firm has received 210 reports of the fan blade breaking or ejecting from the fan, including 10 reports of a fan blade hitting consumers.
