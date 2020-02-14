Cape Girardeau native appointed to Mo. Court of Appeals

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson appointed Judge Michael E. Gardner to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.
He will succeed Judge Lawrence E. Mooney, who retired in September 2019.
Judge Gardner is a Cape Girardeau native and currently serves as Circuit Judge of the 32nd Judicial Circuit. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law.
Gardner is a member of the Board of Trustees for the Missouri Bar Foundation, as well as a member of the Cape West Rotary Club.
He and his family are active members of their church and attend numerous school activities.
