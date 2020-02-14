Cape Girardeau Co. candidate filing period begins Feb. 25

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The candidate filing period for the Aug. 4, 2020 Primary Election begins at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office will accept filings in their office located at the County Administration Building at 1 Barton Square, Suite 301, Jackson, MO.
The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office is accepting filings for the positions of:
- Associate Commissioner District 1
- Associate Commissioner District 2
- Sheriff
- Assessor
- Treasurer
- Public Administrator
- Coroner
Any interested individuals can review the candidate qualifications on the Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s website.
Candidates will be asked to show a form of identification and submit a $50 filing fee with cash or a check payable to the County Central Committee for the party in which they are filing.
First day filers will select a number by random drawing to determine placement on the ballot.
After the first day, candidates will be placed on the ballot in the order in which they file.
The filing period ends 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
The August 4, 2020 Primary Election is an election in which registered voters select a candidate from a political party of their choice that they believe should be nominated as the political party’s candidate for elected office.
Successful candidates in the Primary Election will be placed on the November 3, 2020 General Election ballot as a candidate for election.
Filing will also take place during the same period for political party central committee persons.
One committeeman and one committeewoman may be elected from each political party for each precinct, township, or ward district.
