Wild ride ends in injuries for driver in Ky.
The vehicle came to rest in a field after going through another ditch. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Jasmine Adams | February 13, 2020 at 12:03 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 12:03 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a crash in Graves County Wednesday night on Feb. 12 around 11:30 p.m.

Deputies said they were called to KY 384 near Spangler Road for a collision involving an injury.

When officials arrived they spoke with 18-year-old driver Kaylee Barnes who complained of back and lower chest pain.

Officials said Mayfield-Graves County EMS arrived a few minutes later and took Barnes to an area medical center for treatment of her injuries.

An investigation showed that she was driving north on KY 384 at a high rate of speed when her vehicle hit a curve.

She ran off the road and went through an earth embankment, hit several small trees, a ditch and then through the front yard of a home.

The vehicle ran over several more small trees and continued through a barb wire fence.

Officials said the vehicle came to rest in a field after going through another ditch.

