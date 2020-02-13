Wild ride ends in injuries for driver in Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a crash in Graves County Wednesday night on Feb. 12 around 11:30 p.m.
Deputies said they were called to KY 384 near Spangler Road for a collision involving an injury.
When officials arrived they spoke with 18-year-old driver Kaylee Barnes who complained of back and lower chest pain.
Officials said Mayfield-Graves County EMS arrived a few minutes later and took Barnes to an area medical center for treatment of her injuries.
An investigation showed that she was driving north on KY 384 at a high rate of speed when her vehicle hit a curve.
She ran off the road and went through an earth embankment, hit several small trees, a ditch and then through the front yard of a home.
The vehicle ran over several more small trees and continued through a barb wire fence.
Officials said the vehicle came to rest in a field after going through another ditch.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.