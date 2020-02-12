Turning much colder tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. The heavy rain has moved out of the area and all flash flood watches and warnings have been cancelled. We could still see a few low-lying areas with flooding concerns overnight, especially near low water bridge crossings. Another round of light precipitation will move into the area after midnight. We could see area of light snow as well across our northern counties, but travel impacts are not expected. Lows by morning will range from the lower 20s northwest to the middle 30s southeast.
Thursday we will start off with a few clouds and maybe a flurry or two. The big story will be the colder air that will move into the area. Highs will range form the upper 20s north to the middle 30s south with temperatures falling in the late afternoon hours. Wind chill values will drop into the teens by the early evening hours.
