Turning much colder tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. The heavy rain has moved out of the area and all flash flood watches and warnings have been cancelled. We could still see a few low-lying areas with flooding concerns overnight, especially near low water bridge crossings. Another round of light precipitation will move into the area after midnight. We could see area of light snow as well across our northern counties, but travel impacts are not expected. Lows by morning will range from the lower 20s northwest to the middle 30s southeast.