Stolen Cape Girardeau Mo. vehicle found in Graves Co., Ky., three arrested

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A stolen Cape Girardeau Mo. vehicle found in Graves Co. Ky., and three people have been arrested.
According to a Facebook post by Graves County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 12 around 10:28 a.m. deputies responded to a call at the Farmington Fire Department. The call was in reference to a vehicle parked next the the fire department with three people covered up inside.
When deputies arrived on scene, they learned that the vehicle was stolen out of Cape Girardeau. Deputies found Methamphetamine and paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
Joseph Bidwell, 26, Brandee Palmer, 27, and Desiree Garrett, 20 all from Cape Girardeau all were arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail.
All three face charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Palmer and Garrett also face charges of public intoxication.
The victim was notified that the stolen vehicle had been recovered.
