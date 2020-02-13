SIU trustees freeze tuition

CARBONDALE, Il. (KFVS) - In a meeting today, the SIU Board of Trustees approved freezing tuition and fees for the 2020-21 academic year.
Board Chairman Phil Gilbert said the college “remains dedicated to maintaining affordable tuition and fees for Illinois students and families.”
The Trustees also approved clarification of existing policy, in relation to fees for students enrolled in both on-campus and off-campus courses.
The unenforced policy was intended to ensure that all students enrolled in both on-campus and online courses paid the same fees for available on-campus services. Services like the Student Health Center and Student Recreation Center.
The updated policy approved by the Trustees removes the $59 per-credit-hour distance education fee for concurrently enrolled students.
Concurrently enrolled students will pay only an additional $44.40 per credit hour for online courses rather than the additional $103.40 per credit hour required by the original policy.
All students enrolled simultaneously in on- and off-campus courses will pay $117 per credit hour for all courses.
