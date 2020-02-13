Single digit wind chills expected Friday morning

Bitterly cold air will take over tonight. Actual air temperatures will fall into the teen, but feel like numbers will be in the single digits early Friday morning. Black ice is possible tonight into early Friday. Lots of sunshine expected on Friday, but temperatures will be very cold. Many areas in the northern half of the Heartland won’t make it to the freezing mark. We start to warm up over the weekend, most of the weekend looks dry too. More rain chances early next week.