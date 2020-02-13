Portions of I-70 in Mo. to close for bridge demolition

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation changed details regarding the complete closure of a portion of Interstate 70.
The closure will run from Feb. 21 through Feb. 24 in Jackson County, Missouri.
The road will be closed in both directions in Kansas City, Mo.
It will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, until around 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24.
The Department is closing the road for the demolition of the old I-435 bridges over I-70.
Officials said Westbound I-70 will be closed between Route 291/I-470 and I-435. Eastbound I-70 will be closed at I-435.
Department officials said lane reduction will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday on westbound I-70 between Route 291/I-470 and I-435, as well as on eastbound I-70 at I-435.
All ramps along westbound I-70 between Route 291/I-470 and I-435 will start closing at 9 p.m. on Friday and will remain closed until Monday morning.
Those ramps include:
- Northbound and southbound I-470/Route 291 ramps to westbound I-70
- Lee’s Summit Road ramp to westbound I-70.
- Noland Road ramp to westbound I-70.
- U.S. Highway 40 ramp to westbound I-70.
- Westbound I-70 ramp closures (Friday, Feb. 21 – Monday, Feb. 24):
- Blue Ridge Cutoff ramp to westbound I-70.
- Westbound I-70 ramp to Manchester Trafficway.
Crews will begin closure the following on ramps along eastbound I-70 at 9 p.m. on Friday and they will remain closed until 5 a.m. on Monday.
- Eastbound I-70 ramp closures include (Friday, Feb. 21 – Monday, Feb. 24)
- The southbound Route 291/I-470 ramp to eastbound I-70.
- Manchester Trafficway to eastbound I-70.
- Additionally, the ramp from northbound I-435 to eastbound I-70 will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, until approximately 5 p.m. the same evening for pavement repairs. This ramp will be accessible at all other times.
The following portions of I-70 will be closed beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 until 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24:
- DETOUR: Motorists needing to continue to westbound I-70 are advised to take I-470 around the closure.
- DETOUR: Motorists needing to continue to eastbound I-70 are advised to take I-470 around the closure.
- Westbound I-70 will be closed beginning at Route 291/I-470 and ending at I-435. Traffic will be reduced to one lane before the Route 291/I-470 interchange. All traffic that has not already exited I-70 will be detoured off of I-70 to southbound I-470.
- Eastbound I-70 will be closed at I-435. Traffic will be reduced to one lane at Manchester Trafficway and traffic that has not already exited I-70 will be detoured off of I-70 at the ramp to southbound I-435.
Department officials said this project will have significant impacts on traffic for two full construction seasons and is scheduled to be complete by Dec. 2020.
All work depends on weather conditions.
