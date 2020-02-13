Paducah Ky. receives historic preservation tax credit of City Hall rehabilitation

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - City Manager Jim Arndt was presented with a $192,143.91 check, by Melinda Winchester, a relationship manager with Paducah Bank, to go toward the City Hall Rehabilitation Project.
The funds are Kentucky Historic Preservation Tax Credits.
Paducah was able to apply for the tax credits after City Hall was named Historic Place by the National Register in July 2017.
In order for the City, a governmental entity, to utilize the historic tax credits for this project, a community partner was needed to purchase the credits at completion. Paducah Bank stepped up assist.
The rehabilitation, which was completed last year, included roofing, stabilization of the concrete canopy, façade improvements, new heating and cooling systems, skylights, windows, and exterior doors.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.