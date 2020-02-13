One-on-one with Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals pitchers and catchers held their first work day in Jupiter, Florida on Wednesday, February 12.
We recently caught up with the team’s young ace.
Fueled by the powerful right arm of Jack Flaherty, the Cardinals made it all the way to the National Championship series in 2019.
After a good run in the 2019 post-season, he’s ready to get back to it.
“That was unbelievable getting a little taste of it. We obviously wanted to keep going, didn’t want it to end that way, but it’s obviously somewhere we want to get back to and continue to have that feeling,” he said.
Flaherty is already on the elite level, but he’s working to get better.
“Just trying to take what went on last year and build on it and understand that I need to stay within myself and don’t try to do too much,” he said.
He’s getting advice from one of the all-time greats, Bob Gibson.
“It’s hard to put it in words that right there, he’s been kind to me and nice to share his words of advice and whatever he can give me," Flaherty said. "So, I cherish that. It’s been very special.”
What kind of advice did Gibson offer?
“He just told me to continue to go on the attack and pitch your game no matter what the situation is and no matter what the game. Just go out and attack.”
