More than $11 million awarded for public housing in southern Illinois

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Public housing authorities throughout southern Illinois will be receiving $11,398,973 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Public Housing Capital Fund program.
The funding will be for development, financing and modernization of public housing properties.
The following public housing authorities will receive the funding:
- Jackson County Housing Authority: $2,038,230
- Williamson County Housing Authority: $1,741,425
- Saline County Housing Authority: $1,276,765
- Alexander County Housing Authority: $1,184,351
- Union County Housing Authority: $904,569
- City of Marion Housing Authority: $828,621
- Jefferson County Housing Authority: $809,395
- Perry County Housing Authority: $800,495
- Massac County Housing Authority: $471,319
- Hardin County Housing Authority: $284,332
- Pulaski County Housing Authority: $273,671
- Pope County Housing Authority: $246,824
- Gallatin County Housing Authority: $217,786
- Johnson County Housing Authority: $161,477
- Hamilton County Housing Authority: $159,713
Last year, U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin introduced the Averting Crises in Housing Assistance (ACHA) Act, which would invest $70 billion in HUD’s Public Housing Capital Fund and improve public housing outcomes for residents.
