Mo. Ethics Commission releases findings on Greitens allegations

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Ethics Commission released its findings on allegations against A New Missouri, Inc. and the Greitens for Missouri committee.
After reviewing the MEC’s report, the Commission determined there were reasonable grounds to support some of the allegations.
The Commission said it found reasonable grounds to support the allegations that the Greitens for Missouri committee failed to disclose the receipt of some in-kind contributions received from LG PAC, and likewise failed to disclose the receipt of some in-kind contributions received from A New Missouri, Inc.
For the violations, Greitens for Missouri was ordered to pay a total of $178,087 in fees.
You can click here to read the full final action from the Missouri Ethics Commission. You can click here to read the MEC joint stipulation of facts, waiver of hearing and consent order.
The complaints were filed on July 10, 2018 and included:
- Greitens for Missouri failed to timely file a statement of committee organization
- Greitens for Missouri concealed donors during the 2016 primary campaign by accepting contributions from SEALs for Truth, a Federal Political Action Committee
- Greitens for Missouri concealed donors during the 2016 primary campaign for failing to disclose the actual sources of contributions to LG PAC, a Federal Political Action Committee
- Greitens for Missouri concealed donors during the 2016 primary campaign by failing to disclose in-kind contributions from LG PAC
- A New Missouri, Inc. failed to file a statement of committee organizations as a Missouri political action committee
- A New Missouri, Inc. accepted contributions in excess of allowable amounts set by Article VIII, Section 23 of the Missouri Constitution
- A New Missouri, Inc. failed to file campaign finance disclosure reports required of Missouri political action committees
- Greitens for Missouri concealed donors, and violated the campaign finance limits in Article VIII, Section 23 of the Missouri Constitution, by accepting contributions through A New Missouri, Inc., a nonprofit corporation - or - failed to disclose A New Missouri, Inc.'s in-kind contributions
According to MEC, the complaint included 235 pages of documentation, which the Complainant later supplemented with an additional 8,500 documents.
The MEC’s investigation included 23 subpoenas issued seeing documents from the Respondents and others. The subpoena responses led to an additional 6,000 to 10,000 pages of documentation.
MEC investigators conducted nearly 20 interviews and reviewed information from the websites of the Federal Election Commission, the Federal Communications Commission and the Internal Revenue Service.
According to the MEC, because of the time needed to review the information, the Commission requested and was granted an additional 90 days to complete the investigation.
Eric Greitens released the following statement on Thursday, February 13:
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.