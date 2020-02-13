Man found unresponsive inside vehicle submerged in water in Jackson Co., Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash on Feb. 13 at 4:45 a.m.
Deputies said the crash involved a Jeep Wrangler that was submerged in water.
It happened on Neunert Road just outside of Gorham, Illinois.
Officials said the vehicle was on its top and driver Benjamin Vodel, 28 of Murphysboro, was trapped within the driver’s compartment of the Jeep.
Vogel was unresponsive when officials arrived.
Deputies and First Responders were able to get Vogel out of the Jeep. He was taken to a St. Louis area hospital for his injuries.
Jackson County deputies were assisted by the Jackson County Ambulance Service and Gorham and Ava Fire Departments.
