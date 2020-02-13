$4M secured for Paducah, Ky. floodwall rehabilitation

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced funding for several Western Kentucky infrastructure projects.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will fund the projects in the Fiscal Year 2020 Work Plan.
McConnell announced $4 million in funding for the Paducah Floodwall.
City of Paducah officials said the floodwall is more than the concrete wall and levy. There are pipes, gates, valves and pump stations that will greatly benefit from the $4 million funding.
Senator McConnell’s office said the floodwall includes a system of pump stations across the community. This helps protect and minimize the flood risk for 11,000 acres and more than 25,000 people.
