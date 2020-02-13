Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

MEDICAL MARIJUANA
Kentucky bill to legalize medical marijuana advances
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Medical marijuana advocates have won an initial victory in trying to legalize medical cannabis in Kentucky. A legalization measure cleared the House Judiciary Committee on a 17-1 vote Wednesday. The committee room was filled with advocates who have pressed for years to legalize medical marijuana for people battling chronic pain and debilitating medical conditions. The bill that would also regulate medical marijuana now heads to the full House. Rep. Jason Nemes, a leading sponsor of the bill, predicted it has enough support to pass the House. It would then move to the Senate, where its prospects are more uncertain.
TRANSPORTATION-GOVERNOR
Bill would change process to select transportation chief
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Republican-led Senate committee has approved a bill to rein in Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's power to select the state's transportation secretary. The bill cleared the Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday. It now goes to the full Senate. The bill would limit the governor's choice of transportation secretary to a list of candidates submitted by a newly created board. The board members would be appointed by the governor from a list of nominations submitted by influential business and government groups. The proposal has drawn immediate pushback from Beshear.
MEDICAID-MANAGED CARE
Senate OKs bill to limit companies running Medicaid program
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill to limit to three the number of managed care organizations hired by the state to run its massive Medicaid program. The bill cleared the Senate on a 29-7 vote Wednesday. It heads to the House. The state now has five managed care organizations handling most of the state's $11-billion-per-year Medicaid program. The bill reflects widespread frustrations with those companies. Detractors say they cause higher administrative costs for health care providers. The bill is moving through the legislature at a time the state is seeking bids from outside companies for about $8 billion in Medicaid business.
AP-US-WHISKEY-SALES
US whiskey exports decline as trade dispute with EU persists
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A new spirits industry report says President Donald Trump's trade war dampened the overseas market for American-made whiskey last year. The Distilled Spirits Council says overall exports of bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey tumbled amid a trade war-induced decline in exports to key European markets. At home, U.S. sales posted solid gains, especially for pricier premium brands. American whiskey makers have been caught in the middle of a trans-Atlantic trade dispute since mid-2018. That's when the EU imposed tariffs on American whiskey and other U.S. products in response to Trump's decision to slap tariffs on European steel and aluminum.
AP-US-CARP-INVASION
Asian carp roundup in Kentucky opens new front in battle
GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) — A roundup of Asian carp on Kentucky Lake using 1,000-foot-long nets is opening a new front in a 15-year battle to halt their advance. The invasive fish threaten to upend aquatic ecosystems, starve out native fish and wipe out endangered mussel and snail populations along the Mississippi River and dozens of tributaries. The Associated Press found that state and federal agencies together have spent roughly $607 million to stop them since 2004. Until recently most of the effort was focused on keeping them out of the Great Lakes. Now Southern states are becoming more active. Projects in the works are expected to push the price tag to about $1.5 billion over the next decade if Congress provides funds.
FORT KNOX-CORPS HEADQUARTERS
New corps headquarters to locate at Fort Knox
FORT KNOX, Ky. (AP) — Federal officials say the Army has selected Fort Knox for a new corps headquarters. The move will bring 635 additional soldiers to the central Kentucky post. The Army says it plans to activate Fifth Corps Headquarters by October 2020. The move came at the request of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, US Sen. Rand Paul and US Rep. Brett Guthrie. The three said in a joint statement that the headquarters is needed for national defense and to support U.S. forces and operations in Europe. Local officials say the headquarters is expected to have a positive effect on nearby towns.