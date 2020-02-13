Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-VOTING-LAW-DELAY-KANSAS
Kansas' new elections chief sparks own voting-rights dispute
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' top election official says the state needs another year of preparations before trying to give voters a choice of polling places on Election Day. Secretary of State Scott Schwab's position has sparked a new fight over voting rights because it's been nearly 10 months since the Legislature enacted a law aimed at making voting more convenient. Even some of Schwab's fellow Republicans believe that at least the state's largest city of Wichita is ready to allow voters to cast their ballots at any of its dozens of polling places. Schwab says he's moving carefully to prevent big Election Day problems.
SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT-KANSAS TURNPIKE
Patrol: Several injured in school bus accident near Emporia
EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says several children suffered minor injuries d when a school bus rolled onto its side near Emporia. Patrol Lt. Dave Hundley say36 studests, two teachers, a chaperone and the driver were on the bus when it went into a ditch off a slushy Kansas Turnpike Wednesday morning about 14 miles south of Emporia. Seventeen children were taken to a hospital in Newton for treatment. The bus was carrying students from Park Elementary School in Wichita. The Emporia Gazette reports the students were on their way to a Topeka for a field trip. .
FATAL PIZZA HUT SHOOTING
Man, woman charged in fatal Pizza Hut shooting in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man and woman have been charged in the fatal shooting of a Pizza Hut employee during a robbery attempt in which the victim's coworkers hid in the freezer of the Kansas City, Kansas, restaurant. Wyandotte County prosecutors announced Tuesday that 33-year-old Gary Winters and 30-year-old Lacricia Leak-Myers are charged with first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery in the Jan. 28 death of 25-year-old Laron Briggs. Charging documents say that Leak-Myers was the driver and that Winters went inside the restaurant to rob it. The robbery failed, although the documents provided no details about what scuttled it.
ILLEGAL STEROIDS-JAIL DEPUTIES
Sheriff: 8 Kansas deputies suspended for illegal steroids
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says eight jail deputies have been suspended in connection with the sale and possession of illegal steroids. The activity had been going on for a year and apparently took place outside the facility. It does not appear any illegal steroids were introduced into the jail. Seven men and and one woman have been suspended with pay pending the outcome of any charges. Three of them are believed to have sold the illegal steroids. The officers include two corporals, range in ages from 27 to 48. No charges have been filed.
WATER PARK STANDOFF
Man arrested after standoff at Kansas indoor water park
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been taken into custody at the Great Wolf Lodge in Kansas City, Kansas, after a standoff that led to a temporary lockdown at the indoor water park and hotel. Police said in a news release that officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday to reports of an armed disturbance when the man refused to leave. After efforts to negotiate with him failed, a special operations unit went into the room and took him into custody. During the standoff, the wing of the hotel where the man barricaded himself was evacuated. No one was hurt. The name of the man wasn't immediately released.
AP-US-AROUSAL-STUDY-LAWSUIT
Iowa governor won't discuss center's sexual arousal research
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds isn’t commenting on accusations made against state officials in a federal lawsuit involving sexual arousal experiments performed on residents of a state care center for people with intellectual disabilities. Two doctors and other former employees of Glenwood Resource Center sued a state agency and several officials Monday alleging conspiracy to silence complaints about sexual arousal research conducted by Jerry Rea. Rea is the former superintendent of the center. Reynolds says she can't comment on the lawsuit. She wouldn't answer questions about when she learned of experimentation on patients and how much of Rea’s background was checked before he was hired.
WICHITA TEACHER-SEX CRIMES
Former Wichita teacher charged with sex crimes with teen
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A fired Wichita teacher and recent city council candidate has been charged with sex crimes with a teenage student. The Wichita Eagle reports that 39-year-old Rodney Wren made a first appearance Monday on three counts of having unlawful sexual relations with a student 16 or older in 2015. At the time, the girl was attending Wichita Collegiate School, where Wren taught debate and forensics. Police began investigating when the girl reported the allegations last month. He was terminated when the school learned of his arrest Friday.
LAWRENCE HOMELESSNESS
Lawrence officials consider illegal camping ordinance change
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lawrence officials are looking into changing or possibly repealing ordinances that make it illegal to camp or sleep on public land, in city parks and in downtown Lawrence. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that city commissioners discussed the issue Tuesday amid an increased focus on the homeless population after the city's shelter sharply reduced its capacity last year. Commissioners asked city staff to bring them back research regarding the effects of repealing the ordinances, as well as the effects of changing the ordinances to make them unenforceable if local homeless shelters are at capacity.