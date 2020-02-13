La Salle seeks revenge on St. Louis

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: La Salle has been fueled by senior leadership while Saint Louis has leaned on freshmen this year. For the Explorers, seniors Isiah Deas, Scott Spencer and Saul Phiri have collectively scored 38 percent of the team's points this season. On the other hand, freshmen Jordan Goodwin, Hasahn French and Yuri Collins have combined to account for 46 percent of all Saint Louis scoring this season and 49 percent of the team's points over its last five games.GIFTED GOODWIN: Goodwin has connected on 28.8 percent of the 59 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 10 over the last three games. He's also converted 53.4 percent of his foul shots this season.