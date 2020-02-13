2 injured in shooting at apartment parking lot, police searching for information

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A late night shooting is under investigation in Union City, Tennessee.
Police were first called out to the 500 block of Nash St. at approximately 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, in reverence to shots-fired.
As they were in route to the scene, officer learned there were two gunshot victims at Reelfoot Marathon.
The victims were identified as Keith Anderson and Donnie Douglas, both of Jackson, Tenn.
Both were transported to an area hospital. One victim was treated and released with minor injuries.
The second victim was later transferred to a Memphis hospital. Their condition is unknown.
During the investigation, officers learned the shooting took place in the parking lot of EastGate Village Apartments.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Union City Police Department at 731-885-1515 or Crime Stoppers 731-885-8477 (TIPS).
