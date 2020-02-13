Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Devon Dotson scored 15 points and No. 3 Kansas finished the game with a 9-0 run to beat No. 14 West Virginia 58-49. The Jayhawks won for the ninth straight time and remain a game behind first-place Baylor in the Big 12. Isaiah Moss had seven of his 13 points after halftime for Kansas. West Virginia fell flat after leading by as many as nine points in each half and lost at home for the first time this season. Oscar Tshiebwe led the Mountaineers with 14 points and nine rebounds, but he had just two points after halftime.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kristian Doolittle scored 20 points to help Oklahoma defeat Iowa State 90-61. Brady Manek scored 18 points and Alondes Williams added 14 for the Sooners, who outscored the Cyclones 50-25 in the second half. Oklahoma followed up Saturday's victory over No. 13 West Virginia by avenging its loss at Iowa State a month earlier and falling a point short of its season'-high point total. Iowa State announced this week that guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss the rest of the season after fracturing his left wrist. The Cyclones shot just 34.5% in the second half.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester remains hospitalized and is undergoing tests after suffering a cardiac episode and collapsing on the bench during a game in Anaheim. General manager Doug Armstrong says the 36-year old defenseman was unresponsive and a defibrillator was used Tuesday night. He says Bouwmeester regained consciousness immediately before being taken to an Anaheim hospital. The team stayed overnight in Southern California before taking a chartered flight to Las Vegas, where they will play the Golden Knights on Thursday.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damien Jefferson, Ty-Shon Alexander, Marcus Zegarowski and Denzel Mahoney all scored 18 points and No. 23 Creighton posted its second road win over a Top 10 team this month with an 87-82 decision over No. 10 Seton Hall on Wednesday night. Christian Bishop added 11 points as the Bluejays (19-6, 8-4 Big East) won for the sixth time in seven games, including a win at No. 8 Villanova at the start of the month. Quincy McKnight had 20 points to lead Seton Hall (18-6, 10-2), which lost for the second time in 14 games.
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Salvador Pérez caught a bullpen session from prospect Brady Singer in the Kansas City Royals' first spring training workout. Pérez hurt his a ligament in his right elbow during drills in spring training last year, and Los Angeles Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed Tommy John surgery on the six-time All-Star on March 6. Pérez is hitting and throwing to bases. Pérez said it was difficult to watch last year and not play as the Royals skidded to their second straight 100-loss season.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Brad Miller and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract. The deal for the 30-year-old infielder includes $500,000 in available performance bonuses for plate appearances. He hit .260 with 13 homers and 25 RBIs last year for Cleveland and Philadelphia. Miller has a .241 average with 88 homers and 293 RBIs in seven major league seasons that included time with Seattle, Tampa Bay and Milwaukee.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — AJ Green had 27 points as Northern Iowa beat Illinois State 71-63. DJ Horne led the Redbirds with 16 points and six rebounds.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Keandre Cook had 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Missouri State beat Drake 97-62. Missouri State led 24-19 midway through the first half and erupted for 28 points in the final 8:48 to go up 52-30 at intermission. The Bears were 11-of-17 shooting from 3-point range in just the first half. They finished 14 of 25 overall from beyond the arc. Lamont West and Gaige Prim scored 15 points each for Missouri State. The 97 points were a season best for Missouri State. Noah Thomas led the Bulldogs with 14 points.