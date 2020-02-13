Heartland businesses prepare for Valentine’s Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Valentine’s Day is less than two days away, and couples are expecting to spend a record amount of money on their partners this year.
The National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts Americans will spend $27.4 billion dollars on Valentine’s day this year. That’s a 32 percent increase compared to last year.
Valentine’s Day is not a simple event for those who make it special for you.
“We have been preparing for the last several weeks and getting bows and products ready and the phones have been ringing very nicely all week long, so we are pleasantly surprised it’s going to be a good valentine’s day,” said Joyce Kuntze, Owner of Arrangements by Joyce.
Kuntze said she’ll need lots of help in the coming days.
“We will have four or five delivery people on Friday and I anticipated it being in the hundreds of deliveries that we will be making,” she said.
Kuntze said her most popular flower is the obvious one.
“Definitely red roses are the most request item and we do a lot of other fresh arrangements as well: mixed flowers, springy things, but definitely the red roses," she said.
The NRF said individuals are likely to spend nearly $18 dollars just on candy for their special someone.
“We have been very busy preparing and now that valentine’s day is upon us, busy in fulfilling orders,” said Robert Gentry, Co-Owner of The Corner Store.
Gentry said he loves being a part of your Valentine’s Day.
“We enjoy just the mere fact that we are able to be involve with so many other folks’ valentines by they are coming in to get either berries or candy. We know it makes people happy and it makes us happy in the process. That’s what we enjoy the most,” he said.
Gentry said they even have chocolate to sell if Valentine’s Day has snuck up on you.
“And so it’s never too late, give us a call and if you can’t call come in we will be here till seven o clock Friday evening and we will have something for you to take home," he said.
