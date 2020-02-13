First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

An arctic cold front is moving through the region this morning. This will finally dry things out for a few days, but it will also bring in the coldest air we’ve had since last November. Right behind the front this morning a few flurries could develop, but overall it looks like clouds will be gradually clearing from west to east. However….daytime temps will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s…and a stiff northwest breeze will give us wind chill factors in the 20s…so very cold despite the developing sunshine. Tonight will be the coldest night of the year thus far, and perhaps of the entire season. If winds can decrease later tonight we’ll likely see daybreak lows ranging from the single digits north to mid teens south. This will rival the coldest night of the ‘winter’ thus far, which actually occurred in mid-November. Friday will be sunny and cold but less breezy so overall a much nicer day.