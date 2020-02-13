First Alert: Frigid, dry air blows into the Heartland

(KFVS) - An arctic cold front is moving through the region this morning.
Brian Alworth says this will finally dry things out for a few days, but it will also bring in the coldest air we’ve had since last November.
Right behind the front this morning a few flurries could develop, but overall it looks like clouds will be gradually clearing from west to east.
Daytime temps will be in the 20s and 30s.
A stiff northwest breeze will give us wind chill factors in the 20s.
Tonight will be the coldest night of the year thus far, and perhaps of the entire season.
If winds decrease later tonight, we’ll likely see daybreak lows ranging from the single digits north to mid teens south.
This will rival the coldest night of the ‘winter’ thus far, which actually occurred in mid-November.
Friday will be sunny and cold but less breezy so overall a much nicer day.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.